Abortion rights protests continue in Chicago and across the country

Protests erupted across the nation, after Roe v Wade more than a half a century later is overturned. Thousands on both sides of the aisle taking to the streets.

Here in Chicago, hundreds of abortion-rights advocates returned to Federal Plaza for another day of demonstrations. Others celebrated the decision, saying it was a long time coming.

In Indiana, crowds gathered at the statehouse Saturday. Gov. Eric Holcomb is already calling upon on lawmakers to further restrict abortion at an upcoming special session.

In Arizona, crowds were at the state capitol in phoenix on Friday. At one point, police used tear gas to break up the protesters after authorities say they were banging on the windows of the capitol. Arizona clinics halted abortion procedures following the ruling. More than a dozen states had "trigger laws" to ban abortion.

"We are not going back. We are not going to be treated as second class citizens," said Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Illinois).

The right to an abortion is protected in Illinois under the state's constitution. As for executive orders on abortion, the White House says President Biden continues to look for solutions.