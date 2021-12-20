About 20 evacuated after vacant apartment set on fire in Chatham

Roughly 20 people were evacuated from a Chatham apartment Monday morning after it was set on fire.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the third floor of a vacant apartment around 2:10 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said.

Firefighters put out the blaze and a 53-year-old man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

Approximately 20 people were evacuated from the first and second floor of the apartment, according to CPD.

Police believe the fire was started intentionally.

No additional information was immediately available.