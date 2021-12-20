Expand / Collapse search

About 20 evacuated after vacant apartment set on fire in Chatham

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chatham
FOX 32 Chicago

Arson investigated after fire in vacant apartment forces evacuation of about 20 people in East Chatham

About 20 people were evacuated early Monday after someone set a fire in a vacant top floor apartment in Chatham.

CHICAGO - Roughly 20 people were evacuated from a Chatham apartment Monday morning after it was set on fire.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the third floor of a vacant apartment around 2:10 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said.

Firefighters put out the blaze and a 53-year-old man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Approximately 20 people were evacuated from the first and second floor of the apartment, according to CPD.

Police believe the fire was started intentionally.

No additional information was immediately available.