Above average temperatures will continue Sunday and into the week, with chance of scattered showers
CHICAGO - It might be September, but tell that to Chicago's weather.
Saturday's high temperature of about 86 degrees is well above average for this time of year, and Sunday will be almost as hot, with a high of 84.
The warm weather will continue through Tuesday, and we'll have a decent chance of scattered showers every day, with storms possible late Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will be cooler in the northern Chicago suburbs on Sunday and Monday when a cold front stall over the area.
This is what the weather looks like for Chicagoans over the next few days:
- Sunday: High 84, Low 68
- Monday: High 78, Low 71
- Tuesday: High 87, Low 66
- Wednesday: High 73, Low 64
