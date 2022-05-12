'Absolute chaos': Mob of teens overtake Chicago streets, wild video shows

Wild videos posted to social media appear to show mobs of teens and young adults overtaking Chicago streets Wednesday night.

The videos showed large groups of teens running through the streets and even jumping on cars. It was happening in the northern part of the city's downtown area. At one point, a video of the chaos was taken just blocks from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's mansion, prompting police to stage snow plows to protect the area, according to CWB Chicago.

Chicago police said they responded to a crowd of "youths" which were dispersed from a popular beach. They said no arrests were made and no injures were reported.

A flyer circulated on social media encouraging people to gather at North Avenue Beach on May 11. It advertised a drinking contest, twerk contest and said a camera man would be in attendance. It's unclear if the flyer is directly connected to the crowd of young people referenced by Chicago police.

Video that appeared to be taken earlier in the day, showed a large crowd of people climbing on top of a city bus. Paul Vallas, former CEO of Chicago Public Schools and Chicago mayoral candidate, shared the video to Twitter.

He wrote, "Tonight downtown is in absolute chaos. Juveniles jumping on top of buses, cars, terrorizing residents, tourists & businesses. These mass groups fought CPD & only minimal arrests were made. Why? Because CPD isn’t allowed to, they have no plan & they didn’t have enough manpower."

Large crowds of rowdy teenagers and young adults creating chaos has been an issue in Chicago for years. Chicago police have been forced to cancel days off and increase their presence in the city's downtown area multiple times in the past, Fox 32 reported. The issue appears to escalate as the weather gets warmer in the summer months.

