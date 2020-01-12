Active shooter drill planned near Chase Tower downtown

Several downtown streets will be closed Sunday as part of an active shooter response drill in the Loop.

The Chicago police and fire departments and the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications will conduct the simulation and training exercise from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the area around Chase Tower, 10 S. Dearborn St., according to police and OEMC.

Emergency vehicles, additional traffic and street closures can be expected in the surrounding area on Madison, Clark and Dearborn streets, authorities said.