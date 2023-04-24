Activists call for more family resources after 1-year-old boy found dead in Chicago home

Community activists are calling for more family and mental health resources following the death of a one-year-old Berwyn boy.

Police confirmed that Zaiden Collins was found unresponsive in a North Lawndale home Thursday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide and child abuse case.

Community members argue more preventative measures could be taken by city and state leaders.

"We think about gun violence, we advocate against gun violence, but do we advocate for family components that are so badly needed? We need those resources back in our community. We need support systems for not just the parents but the people we chose as caregivers," one activist said.

Chicago police say their investigation is still open.