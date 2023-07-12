Activists demand transparency in investigation of alleged sexual relations between Chicago cops, migrant

Another activist group is calling for transparency during the investigation into alleged sexual misconduct involving four Chicago police officers and a migrant.

This time, residents of Little Village are calling for an investigation at all police stations where migrants were taking shelter. The group gathered in front of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability — the oversight agency handling the investigation.

The Little Village Community Council is demanding more information about the investigation be released to the public, including the names of the four Chicago police officers from District 10 allegedly involved in sexual misconduct of a migrant, believed to be a minor.

They also want the officers fired them from the force, and they question who is handling the investigation.

Meanwhile, the local Fraternal Order of Police president is calling the complaint nonsense.

"There is no validity to the complaint. There is no basis or origin on where it originated from. We don't have a victim's name, or victims, repeatedly, multiple, at this point. Who knows if it's even true," said John Catanzara.

"The police constantly will bring another police officer to investigate his crime. And that's not a civilian. We are the real civilians. We are the community. And we will hold these individuals to the extent of the law. They are not above the law," said Baltazar Enriquez, Little Village Community Council.

Last week, about 60 migrants living at the Ogden police station were relocated to shelters across the city.