Chicago weather: A one-day warm-up before snow returns this weekend

It was a pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 40s. The average high for late February sits around 40 degrees, so today was fairly seasonable.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday looks amazing! Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures soaring into the lower 60s. The warmth will come along with gusty southwesterly winds, likely gusting to around 35 mph during the afternoon.

Much colder air returns for the weekend and we're watching two possible rounds of snow. The first will move in during the day on Saturday, and then second is expected Sunday night. Our Saturday system could drop a quick inch of accumulation in some areas, especially across the northern portion of Chicagoland. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s on Saturday and around 30 on Sunday.

Skies will clear out during the day on Monday with highs in the mid 30s. Slightly warmer air builds in Tuesday and Wednesday with highs close to 40 on Tuesday and mid to upper 40s on Wednesday.