Activists question Amazon's commitment to hire locally at still vacant facility

Controversy continues for the still empty Amazon delivery station on Chicago’s West Side.

Amazon was expected to hire as many as 500 people at the 140,000-square-foot facility by its opening at the end of 2022.

That hasn't happened, and new word is that Amazon has postponed the opening indefinitely.

Activists and residents say Amazon hasn't been fair or transparent about its hiring plans, and question the company's commitment to hire locally.

"You have to go all the way to Skokie, does that make sense? No, no that ain't right,"

"We said if you're going to operate locally, you need to hire locally,"

"The main takeaway is that Amazon and our elected did not have a transparent process,"

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Amazon says it is "thankful to be part of the communities across Chicagoland."

"Construction is ongoing at this facility and we plan to launch later this year. We look forward to working with local community organizations regarding employment opportunities and community initiatives," the statement added.