Actor Dennis Quaid brings musical talent to Chicago's Athenaeum Theatre

He may be known best for his work on the big screen, but actor Dennis Quaid is taking his music skills to the stage of the Athenaeum Theatre in Chicago next week.

The acclaimed actor will be performing music on July 19, but he has been working in the world of music for a long time, from his band in the ‘80s to learning to play piano in order to portray Jerry Lee Lewis in the film "Great Balls of Fire."

Quaid spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about taking to the stage in Chicago next week.

"Being up on stage, my favorite part is looking out and looking out into the audience," Quaid said. "You can look right into their eyes, and eyes are the window to the soul."

"It creates a really fantastic feeling that goes out and comes back," he added.

Quaid can be seen on stage at the Athenaeum Theatre on Friday, July 19.