Actress Megan Suri takes on horror tradition as 'final girl' in 'It Lives Inside'

Big scares return to the big screen this weekend in the new horror film "It Lives Inside."

The film follows an Indian-American girl who discovers that a dark entity with ties to her culture is stalking her high school friends. The "final girl" in the film (a classic horror movie tradition) is played by actress Megan Suri.

Suri sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the tradition of "final girls" in horror films.

"Just to be able to make it to the final," Suri said. "It was just cool to be a final girl, and what that means – especially for brown women. That’s really sick."

"Usually we’re tokenized characters, so to be able to be not only the final girl but the girl that takes care of this monster, that’s such an honor of its own," the actress added.

"It Lives Inside" opens in theaters on Friday, Sept. 22.