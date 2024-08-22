Adam Kinzinger on his DNC speech: ‘It’s gonna be awesome’

Former Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger is set to deliver a keynote address on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, speaking just a few spots before Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kinzinger, who broke with former President Donald Trump after the January 6 Capitol insurrection, calling the events of that day "sick," has since become one of Trump’s fiercest Republican critics. He served as one of two GOP members on the House Select Committee investigating January 6 and has remained outspoken against Trump, even as it has strained relationships with his own Trump-supporting family.

"I’m gonna blow their minds, and it’s gonna be awesome," Kinzinger said. "If you’re angry that I’m here to address the Democratic convention, you have something broken in you. Americans used to respect political differences."

Several other anti-Trump Republicans have also addressed the convention, including former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Mesa, Arizona, Mayor John Giles.

"The convention has shown they’re interested in reaching out to good Republicans," Kinzinger said. "They’ve brought in people every night. What’s important here is to say, we can disagree on policy, but what we can’t disagree on is the importance of democracy. And frankly, even if I don’t agree on anything, Kamala has a vision for the future. When was the last time anyone heard Donald Trump articulate anything close to a vision, other than petty grievances?"

Kinzinger also revealed that he brought a gun to his Capitol Hill office on Jan. 6, 2021, sensing that something chaotic would happen that day. He has been vocal in his criticism of the rioters and has been a strong supporter of Capitol Police officers, many of whom were severely injured during the attack.

Trump recently announced plans to hold a January 6 "Awards Gala" at his Bedminster Country Club in September.

"It almost feels like he’s trying to lose, except I know he’s not," Kinzinger said. "It’s insane. I hope America sees that and recognizes that this guy has no interest in holding people to account. He’s not the leader of law and order."