Adam Toledo's family to meet with McDonald's CEO after controversial texts he sent to Lightfoot

The family of Adam Toledo will meet with the McDonald’s CEO after he made controversial comments about Toledo’s death.

The 13-year-old was shot and killed by Chicago police earlier this year.

CEO Chris Kempczinski has been under fire after text messages sent to Mayor Lori Lightfoot showed him criticizing Toledo’s parents and the parents of another child killed in Chicago.

He has apologized publicly and recently made the offer to meet with the Toledo family.

Attorneys for the Toledo family issued a statement on Friday.

"We have been told by our lawyers, Adeena Weiss Ortiz and Joel Hirschhorn, that McDonalds CEO Chris Kempczinski would like to meet with us. We appreciate the offer and humbly accept it. We all need to put this matter to rest as quickly as possible.

Despite the unbearable pain of the loss of our precious 13-year-old Adam, we have done everything possible to take a peaceful, loving approach to working through this tragedy. We have been advised by our lawyers that this is a time for peace and love, not community unrest. Working together, we hope to help avoid another such tragedy in the future.

Finally, we want to make it absolutely clear that only people authorized to speak for me, and my family are our very supportive and experienced lawyers, Adeena Weiss Ortiz and Joel Hirschhorn. If McDonalds or anyone else wants to talk to us, they should contact Adeena and Joel, no one else."

