Addison man who allegedly led police on drunken chase denied pre-trial release

An Addison man accused of leading police on a drunken high-speed chase Thursday night has been denied release before his trial.

Ivan Carrillo, 25, appeared in court Friday where Judge Joshua Dieden denied him pre-trial release, according to a statement from DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. Carrillo is charged with multiple felonies including aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI and aggravated driving on a suspended license. He also faces a dozen misdemeanor charges and petty traffic offenses.

Addison police were patrolling a shopping center parking lot at 190 North Swift Road around 10 p.m. when they allegedly saw Carrillo leave Game Time 190 Bar and Video Gaming. Carrillo then got into a 2002 Toyota Camry and drove away, prosecutors said.

Officers followed Carrillo from the parking lot and saw him drive through a red light at Lake Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard a short time later. He then began speeding on Kennedy Boulevard before turning westbound on Army Trail Road where he disobeyed another red light at Mill Road before getting onto northbound I-355, according to prosecutors.

Ivan Carrillo (DuPage County States Attorney)

Carrillo allegedly reached speeds of around 95 mph as he weaved in and out of traffic on I-355 while officers attempted to pull him over. The pursuit was called off out of safety concerns, prosecutors said.

Around 10:36 p.m., police spotted Carillo running through a park near his home, where he was taken into custody.

Prosecutors said Carrillo's eyes were glossy and bloodshot at the time of his arrest, and his speech was slow and the smell of alcohol was on his breath.

"The allegations that Mr. Carrillo not only led police on a high-speed chase, but did so after he had been drinking, are outrageous," Berlin said. "Our public roadways are used by hundreds of thousands of people each day and we will not tolerate any type of behavior that puts innocent motorists at risk."

Berlin said nobody was injured during the incident.

Carrillo is due to appear in court again on March 4 for arraignment.