Addison man was twice legal alcohol limit in fatal Wadsworth crash, sheriff says

The Brief A 58-year-old Addison man has been charged with DUI causing death in a Saturday crash. Authorities say he was more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he rear-ended a car. The crash killed 33-year-old Bogdana Mygal and injured five others, including the suspect.



A 58-year-old Addison man has been charged with aggravated DUI after a crash in Wadsworth killed a woman and injured four others over the weekend.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said traffic crash investigators arrested Andrew D. Willard after determining he was driving under the influence of alcohol during Saturday night’s crash.

Investigators believe Willard’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he failed to stop his 2020 Porsche Macan and rear-ended a 2016 Chevrolet Volt at high speed around 10:15 p.m. on West Russell Road at Frontage Road. The impact pushed the Chevrolet into a 2020 Mercedes-Benz that was stopped ahead.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, 33-year-old Bogdana Mygal of Niles, was critically injured and later died at the hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet and a 4-year-old passenger also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, a 37-year-old Rolling Meadows woman, and her passenger, a 40-year-old Schaumburg man, were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Willard was treated at the hospital for his injuries before being released and taken into custody on Monday. He faces charges of aggravated DUI causing death (a Class 2 felony), DUI-alcohol, and traffic violations. More charges are possible.

Andrew D. Willard

What's next:

Willard was due in court Tuesday morning. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said it plans to request he remain in custody pending trial.