Woman pepper sprayed, ran from Chicago area officers, police say

The Brief A woman was arrested after allegedly threatening people, trying to elude police officers and then pepper spraying them. Police also said Rachel Moreno allegedly took two children from their legal guardian's home before the incident with officers.



A woman was arrested after allegedly threatening people and then trying to elude officers before pepper spraying them last Saturday in suburban Addison.

Rachel Moreno was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a police officer, three counts of aggravated violation of an order of protection, obstructing a peace officer, and disorderly conduct, according to the Addison Police Department.

Rachel Moreno (DuPage County Sheriff's Office)

Foot chase and peppery spray

What we know:

Addison police responded to the 100 block of West Lake Street on Saturday night for a disturbance involving a woman who was yelling at customers and staff and making threats, police said.

Moreno was with her boyfriend and two children. Police said she was uncooperative and tried to elude officers, leading them on a foot chase.

During the chase, Moreno allegedly pepper sprayed two officers in the face.

They eventually took her into custody.

Paramedics treated both officers who were pepper sprayed.

Dig deeper:

Police said they were told that Moreno allegedly took both of her children from another person who had full custody of them.

After she was taken into custody, the children were returned to their legal guardian.

Police added Moreno also had previous charges.