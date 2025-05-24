Driver hurt after truck explodes in Chicago’s western suburbs

The Brief A box truck explosion in west suburban Addison left a driver hospitalized and a house significantly damaged. The explosion left a debris field about a block long, according to the local fire chief.



A driver was hospitalized and a house was significantly damaged after a truck exploded in west suburban Addison on Saturday morning.

The Addison Fire Protection District responded to a fire around 8:43 a.m. in the 300 block of North Wood Dale Road.

What we know:

Crews arrived to find a large debris field from around Oak Street to Overkamp Avenue, but there was no indication of a fire, according to a news release.

Addison Fire Chief Brock Herion said the debris field stretched around a block.

First responders searched the truck and found the driver, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

A nearby house was evacuated because it had structural damage and was at risk of collapse. Crews monitored the area for hazardous gases, but didn’t find any.

Traffic on Wood Dale Road, north of Lake Street, was shut down.

The DuPage County Bomb Squad was also called in. The Addison Police Department is investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the explosion.