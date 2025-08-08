Adler Planetarium has one of the best views of the universe

It’s not always easy to see the night sky in the city, but the Adler Planetarium’s Doane Observatory offers Chicagoans a rare, up-close view of the cosmos.

What we know:

Home to the largest publicly accessible telescope in the Chicago area, the observatory invites hundreds — sometimes thousands — of visitors each year to peer through its 24-inch reflecting telescope. On clear Wednesday nights, the public can view planets, galaxies, clusters and even the moon, often for the first time.

"It’s just a really stunning view," said Dylan Borgerding, a public observing educator at Adler. "Most people who come through here have never looked through any telescope, let alone a big one. The reactions are priceless."

Staff and volunteers say the observatory’s accessibility makes it unique. Unlike research-exclusive telescopes, the Doane is open to anyone who walks in during viewing hours. Visitors have glimpsed Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, the Andromeda Galaxy and more. The moon, staff say, consistently draws the biggest reaction.

Adler, the oldest planetarium in the Western Hemisphere, sits on Chicago’s Museum Campus and draws guests from around the world.

Public telescope viewings are free during Adler at Night, held every Wednesday from 7:15 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.