Adler Planetarium taking visitors to the 'Dark Side of the Moon'

The Adler Planetarium hopes its newest sky show will be "money."

It will be taking visitors to the ‘Dark Side of the Moon.’

The Pink Floyd album was introduced 50 years ago at the London Planetarium and the Adler is the only planetarium in the U.S. with the full-dome experience, which promises stunning visuals and immersive sound.

"What we have opening tomorrow is the first ever band-endorsed, band-produced music entertainment show for the planetarium. So it's the full Dark Side of the Moon record 43 minutes front to back," said Mike Smail, Adler Senior Director of Theaters and Visualizations.

The Dark Side of the Moon will be the last show of the day in the sky theater through March next year during public open hours.