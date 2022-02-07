Adler Planetarium to reopen in March, free admission for Illinois residents on select days

Chicago's Adler Planetarium will fully reopen its doors to guests next month and will offer free admission on select days for Illinois residents.

The planetarium announced Monday that it will reopen on March 4, and tickets are now on sale. All tickets must be purchased online, in advance.

Adler will offer a new Star Pass, which allows guests to access everything the planetarium has to offer all year. Guests who purchase a Star Pass before March 1 are invited to attend a preview of Constellation Days on March 2-3.

Illinois residents will be able to visit the Adler every Wednesday from 4-10 p.m., the planetarium said in a statement.

CHICAGO - FEBRUARY 02: Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois on February 2, 2020. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Expand

Adler has been closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. While its doors have been shut, planetarium officials have been busy installing a new telescope in the Doane Observatory, the largest public telescope in the Chicago area.

The planetarium also added a new obeservation park for guests and replaced the copper tiles on its 80-year-old dome roof.