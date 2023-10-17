Chicagoland's tiniest superstars steal hearts in Halloween dress-up extravaganza

Advocate Children's Hospital's tiniest patients are joining in on the Halloween fun!

Parents of babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) dressed their little ones up for the annual NICU Halloween Costume Bash.

This year's costumes included Barbie, Twinkies, a pharaoh, Yoda and much more!

The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite Halloween costume by reacting to the photos on Advocate Children's Hospital's Facebook page. The photos that have the most reactions by noon on Oct. 27 will win a prize.

Below is a gallery of all the photos shared by the hospital: