African Festival of the Arts returns to Chicago this weekend

The African Festival of the Arts is happening in Washington Park this weekend.

It will be the 33rd time the event has taken place in Chicago, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's theme is "Back to Culture. Back to Tradition." It's a celebration of Black cultural arts, with art, sights, tastes and sounds.

There will also be a replica African village for visitors to experience.

"It's always exciting. It's bringing Africa to Chicago so when you come, you'll be able to meet a little bit, and a lot more Africa right here in Chicago," said Patrick Woodtor, founder of the festival.

You can find out more about the African Festival of the Arts on aihusa.org.