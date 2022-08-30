Expand / Collapse search

African Festival of the Arts returns to Chicago this weekend

Washington Park
CHICAGO - The African Festival of the Arts is happening in Washington Park this weekend.

It will be the 33rd time the event has taken place in Chicago, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's theme is "Back to Culture. Back to Tradition." It's a celebration of Black cultural arts, with art, sights, tastes and sounds.

There will also be a replica African village for visitors to experience.

"It's always exciting. It's bringing Africa to Chicago so when you come, you'll be able to meet a little bit, and a lot more Africa right here in Chicago," said Patrick Woodtor, founder of the festival.

You can find out more about the African Festival of the Arts on aihusa.org.