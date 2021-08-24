After another drowning, Chicago woman pushes for life rings at beaches to save lives

Would a few thousand dollars worth of life rings along the lake save lives?

A Chicago woman is pushing the park district to change their ways after a man drowned.

There have been at least two drownings at Tobey Prinz Beach in Rogers Park over the past couple years, including one on Sunday, which is prompting some residents to call on the park district to install safety rings at all neighborhood beaches.

Halle Quezada says she has been trying to convince the park district to install flotation rings since she watched a woman drown at the beach three years ago.

Then on Sunday morning, a 19-year-old man jumped from The Pratt Pier before life guards were on the beach. He was pulled under by strong currents. His body was later recovered by divers and his identity has not yet been released.

Quezada says while the park district does have safety rings along the Chicago River and in the boat harbors, there are none at any of the public neighborhood beaches and she cannot understand why.

She has gathered more than 3,000 signatures on a petition and has lobbied the park district at board meetings to push for the installation of the rings, which only cost about $100 apiece.

"It’s really infuriating," Quezada said.