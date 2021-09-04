After Chicago dad dies shielding his little girl from bullets, the search continues for his killer

A prayer vigil was held on Saturday at the corner where a Chicago father died trying to protect his daughter.

Travell Miller, 33, was driving his seven-year-old daughter to school in Humboldt Park on Wednesday when he was killed.

Chicago police said that he was stopped in traffic when a gunman walked up and started shooting.

He was on the phone with his mother at the time.

"To hear my son killed... I would not wish that on anybody," said Aquantas Gilmore, Miller's mother. "I can never get that call out of my head."

Chicago police said that the shooter was driving a two-door silver Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows and no plates.

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

