After Chicago dad dies shielding his little girl from bullets, the search continues for his killer

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Humboldt Park
Travell Miller’s last act before dying in an ambush on the West Side was shielding his 7-year-old daughter from gunfire and possibly saving her life, his family says.

CHICAGO - A prayer vigil was held on Saturday at the corner where a Chicago father died trying to protect his daughter.

Travell Miller, 33, was driving his seven-year-old daughter to school in Humboldt Park on Wednesday when he was killed.

Chicago police said that he was stopped in traffic when a gunman walked up and started shooting.

He was on the phone with his mother at the time.

"To hear my son killed... I would not wish that on anybody," said Aquantas Gilmore, Miller's mother. "I can never get that call out of my head."

Chicago police said that the shooter was driving a two-door silver Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows and no plates.

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

