Chicago police seek help identifying male who fatally shot man in traffic

Chicago police are asking for help identifying a male who fatally shot a man in traffic Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 7:33 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to police.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times after the suspect drove up next to the man, exited his vehicle and opened fire.

The suspect then fled eastbound on Chicago Avenue in a vehicle before turning southbound on Sacramento Boulevard, police said.

Police say the suspect's vehicle appeared to be a silver two-door Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows, a sunroof and no license plates. There was also possible damage to the rear quarter panel on the driver's side.

The suspect was described as a Black male between 18 and 20-years-old. He is about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with a slender build and had dark hair with twists. He was last wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.