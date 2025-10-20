After Legionnaires’ tragedy, Quincy unveils new veterans’ campus

The Brief Illinois’ largest veterans’ facility has opened in Quincy, replacing the former home where Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks killed 13 people between 2015 and 2018. The multi-million dollar project includes a 260,000-square-foot care facility and independent living apartments, with capacity for 467 residents and 417 staff members.



A new facility has opened in Quincy to provide medical care and housing for veterans.

What we know:

The site is now the largest facility in Illinois dedicated to serving the needs of veterans.

The new multi-million dollar facility represents what could be seen as a "do-over" for the state. Between 2015 and 2018, outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease at the previous veterans’ home claimed 13 lives. Those buildings have since been demolished, and all plumbing has been replaced.

On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker — whose parents both served in the Navy — toured the 260,000-square-foot campus, which includes a long-term care facility with private rooms and bathrooms.

What's next:

The new veterans’ home in Quincy can accommodate 467 residents and employs 417 staff members.

The independent living residence, which welcomed its first residents in January, offers 88 private studio and one-bedroom apartments.