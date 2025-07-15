After School Matters taps into teens' theatrical abilities with 'Hadestown'
CHICAGO - The summer session of After School Matters programs are starting to wrap up for the season, but not before teens perform ‘Hadestown’ for Chicago audiences.
The group has been working on theater and life skills all summer long as part of the After School Matters program.
The theater program is just one of hundreds offered to kids through After School Matters and fall applications open in early August.
You can find out more information on the After School Matters website.
The Source: FOX 32's Elizabeth Matthews checks out After School Matters and gets a peek at a performance from their musical "Hadestown."