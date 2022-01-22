After two icy water rescue calls in one day, Wisconsin police really want you to stay off the ice

Police in the town of Delavan, Wisconsin have really had it with people falling through the ice on the lake.

In a Facebook post that starts "Once again, we urge you to use EXTREME caution when out on the ice," police explain that twice on Saturday, officers, firefighters and other emergency workers had to go out to Delavan Lake because someone or something had crashed through.

Saturday afternoon's culprit was a man from Chicago, 32, who had been in an ice boat that hit the open water and threw him overboard. When officers arrived, he was out of the water and standing on the ice.

"This is the fourth time (2nd time today) in the past week that subjects have gone through the ice," police wrote.

They said that the ice on the lake is currently thin and there are patches of open water.

