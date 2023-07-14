Aileen Villa-Valdez: Chicago girl, 16, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who has a condition similar to Down syndrome.

Aileen Villa-Valdez was last seen Friday morning leaving her home in the 2700 block of S. Kostner Ave. in the city's Little Village neighborhood.

She was wearing a blue and white jacket, blue jeans, and gray and white Puma gym shoes. She was also carrying a light purple backpack.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Aileen is diagnosed with Chromosome 13 Ring syndrome, according to Chicago police. She has the mentality of a 6-year-old.

Aileen Villa-Valdez | CPD

She's described as a Hispanic girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-foot-10 and weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8255.