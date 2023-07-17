Airplane's emergency slide falls into Chicago backyard, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after an airplane's emergency evacuation slide fell into the backyard of a home near O'Hare International Airport.

On Monday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration says maintenance workers at O'Hare discovered the emergency slide for a United Airlines Boeing 767 was missing after the plane landed safely from Switzerland.

Chicago police responded to the 4700 block of N. Chester Ave. where the emergency slide was found in the backyard of a home.

CPD says the Federal Aviation Administration is the lead agency for this incident since it involves a plane.

Aviation officials have reportedly already removed the emergency slide from the yard.

No injuries were reported.

The Boeing jet had 10 crew members and 155 customers on board, according to United.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.