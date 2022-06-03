Airport electric wheelchair used to conceal $378K worth of cocaine: Feds

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 23 pounds of cocaine hidden in a wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.

The federal agency said Alexander A. Lopez-Morel, 22, arrived in the United States on a flight from the Dominican Republic when CBP officers inspected the electric wheelchair and made the discovery.

Upon closer inspection, officers found that the seat cushions of the wheelchair were allegedly being used to conceal packages of a "white powdery substance," which later tested positive for cocaine.

The four packages found inside the wheelchair were estimated to have a street value of $378,000.

Lopez-Morel was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine after being arrested.

Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte, said that the agency is determined to stop these type of drugs from entering the country.

"This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT," Chastain said. "Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities."

