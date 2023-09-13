AJ Freund: Retired DCFS manager questioned on day three of trial against 2 former DCFS workers

In the ongoing trial of two former DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) workers accused of child endangerment in McHenry County, the proceedings entered their third day.

At the center of the courtroom was a retired DCFS manager, who took the witness stand for a second consecutive day.

The retired manager, who once presided over the Woodstock field office, found herself subjected to extensive questioning regarding the records maintained by former DCFS caseworkers Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin.

These records became a pivotal focal point, as they were scrutinized for evidence of whether their investigations into the well-being of 5-year-old AJ Freund had delved deep enough.

Acosta and Polovin, the caseworkers assigned to young AJ Freund, faced termination from their positions just months after the tragic death of AJ in April 2019.

Despite the living conditions and signs of abuse, AJ had been returned to his parents.

AJ's parents pleaded guilty to his murder. Andrew Freund received a 30-year sentence, while Joann Cunningham faced 35 years behind bars.

The question hanging in the courtroom was whether the former DCFS workers, Acosta and Po-Lovin, should be held accountable for their part in AJ's tragic death.

Carol Ruzicka, the former area DCFS supervisor who has since retired, was called as a prosecution witness. Her presence in the courtroom continued to be a focal point during the third day of the trial and she faced cross-examination, with particular emphasis placed on a bruise found on AJ.

The child had previously stated, in the presence of his mother, that the family dog had caused the injury. However, under further examination by a doctor later on that day, AJ expressed doubt and said, "Maybe Mommy didn't mean to hurt me."

The fate of the former DCFS workers now rests in the hands of the judge.

Both Acosta and Polovin have been charged with endangering the life of a child and reckless conduct.

If found guilty, they could each face a prison term ranging from two to five years, along with fines of up to $25,000. Alternatively, probation remains a possibility.

The trial is anticipated to continue for another week.