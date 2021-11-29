Alana Haim receiving Oscar-buzz for 'Licorice Pizza' performance

From the popular three-sister music group Haim to starring in one of the most buzzed-about films of the year, Alana Haim seems poised to be the next "it girl" in Hollywood.

Haim is garnering some big Oscar buzz for her first-ever performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new coming of age film Licorice Pizza. But before she dominated the big screen, she and her two sisters dominated the airwaves in their group Haim.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Alana Haim about what lessons she learned from performing on stage that she was able to put to practice in front of the camera when the director called action.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"I mean, I’m very lucky that I’m comfortable performing in front of a large group of people," Haim said. "With my band Haim, we’ve been performing for some many years and we’ve performed incredible concerts so then, transitioning into movies where there’s a million things going on and you kind of have to focus and tune everything out was amazing to have beforehand."

Advertisement

Licorice Pizza has a special preview screening at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago on Dec. 3 and then expands into other theaters in the coming weeks.