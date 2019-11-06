Alarm scares off armed robber at Crystal Lake gas station

article

Police in the north suburbs are searching for a woman who attempted to rob a Crystal Lake gas station.

A woman in her 20s entered the Mobil gas station Thursday and flashed a handgun while demanding money from the cashier, Crystal Lake police said in a statement.

She left the store without any cash at the sound of an audible alarm, police said. No one was injured.

The incident happened about 9:18 p.m. in the 200 block of North Route 31, police said.

The woman, who was about 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds, was last seen running north, police said.

Crystal Lake police released photos showing a suspect in a light blue jacket and black pants.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Crystal Lake police at 815-356-3620.