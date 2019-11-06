Alarm scares off armed robber at Crystal Lake gas station
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - Police in the north suburbs are searching for a woman who attempted to rob a Crystal Lake gas station.
A woman in her 20s entered the Mobil gas station Thursday and flashed a handgun while demanding money from the cashier, Crystal Lake police said in a statement.
She left the store without any cash at the sound of an audible alarm, police said. No one was injured.
The incident happened about 9:18 p.m. in the 200 block of North Route 31, police said.
The woman, who was about 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds, was last seen running north, police said.
Crystal Lake police released photos showing a suspect in a light blue jacket and black pants.
Anyone with tips is asked to call Crystal Lake police at 815-356-3620.