2 men shot to death in Albany Park: Chicago police

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 25, 2024 6:51am CDT
Albany Park
CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday night. 

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 4700 block of Troy Street in Albany Park at 11:20 p.m. 

A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were found in the east alley with gunshot wounds to the head. They were both pronounced dead on scene. 

A witness told responding officers that they saw a black sedan speeding away. 

No arrests have been made. Area Five Detectives are investigating.