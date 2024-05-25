2 men shot to death in Albany Park: Chicago police

Two men were killed in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 4700 block of Troy Street in Albany Park at 11:20 p.m.

A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were found in the east alley with gunshot wounds to the head. They were both pronounced dead on scene.

A witness told responding officers that they saw a black sedan speeding away.

No arrests have been made. Area Five Detectives are investigating.