Albany Park robbery leaves pedestrian seriously wounded

A pedestrian was stabbed and robbed Wednesday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's northwest Side.

The 32-year-old man was walking around 6:15 a.m. when a gray sedan approached him in the 3500 block of West Ainslie Street, police said. Three males got out of the car, pulled out sharp objects and began stabbing the victim and taking his belongings.

The victim was cut on the right side and the face. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in "serious but stable" condition, according to police.

The suspects re-entered the sedan after the attack and drove away eastbound.

There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.