Chicago alder sues feds over hospital arrest during Operation Midway Blitz

The Brief Ald. Jessie Fuentes filed a federal lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully arrested by immigration agents last October. The arrest stemmed from Fuentes responding to a call from hospital staff about the agents arriving to arrest an injured man. Fuentes claims the agents battered and assaulted her during the incident.



Ald. Jessie Fuentes filed a lawsuit against the federal government on Monday over her arrest by immigration agents last October at Humboldt Park Hospital.

Fuentes (26th Ward) alleged in the lawsuit that the agents wrongfully arrested and battered her during the Oct. 3, 2025, incident.

The backstory:

That morning, the leadership of Humboldt Park Hospital requested Fuentes’ presence at their emergency room because federal agents were there, "uninvited, frightening staff and patients," according to the lawsuit. They told her the agents were there to detain an injured man.

Fuentes later went to the hospital to "advocate for her constituents." She confronted two agents and asked if they had a warrant to detain the man.

"Rather than respond to her inquiry, the agents swore at [Fuentes], telling her to ‘get the f*** out of here,’ and, without warning, one of them shoved her, contact to which [she] did not consent," the lawsuit said.

The confrontation was recorded on video. The agents repeatedly asked her to leave, and one of them was seen grabbing her and placing her in handcuffs.

Fuentes had previously filed a federal claim seeking $100,000 for "personal injury."

What they're saying:

"Throughout Operation Midway Blitz, masked federal agents were terrorizing our communities, including using violence against this elected official. We must stand up for our rights and demand accountability," said Fuentes in a statement.

Her attorney, Jan Susler, of the People’s Law Office, added, "By filing this lawsuit, Ald. Fuentes is showing her community and her constituency the importance of standing up and holding accountable a government whose agents act as if they are above the law."

In a lengthy statement, a DHS spokesperson said while Fuentes was placed in handcuffs, she was never under arrest:

"During a targeted immigration enforcement operation in Chicago, U.S. Border Patrol vehicles were blocked by agitators and their vehicles were boxed in by vehicles. After repeated verbal lawful commands to disperse the crowd, USBP deployed tear gas and pepper balls. During this operation, an illegal alien was arrested and later complained of a leg injury from his attempts to flee law enforcement and evade arrest. Out of an abundance of caution he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.



"At the hospital, nearly 30 protesters, including Alderperson Jesse Fuentes, attempted to gain access to the detainee. She was escorted out in handcuffs but NEVER placed under arrest. Once agents removed her from the area, she was free to go.



"Our brave officers are facing a surge in increase in assaults against them, including terrorist attacks, cars being used as weapons on them, and assaults by rioters. This violence against law enforcement must END. We will not be deterred by rioters and protesters in keeping America safe."