Video shows Chicago alderwoman handcuffed after questioning ICE agents at hospital

The Brief Ald. Jessie Fuentes was handcuffed after questioning ICE agents at Humboldt Park Health. Fuentes says the agents refused to show a warrant allowing them to detain a man who broke his leg while they were chasing him. She adds agents are also not allowing lawyers to speak with him.



A Chicago alderwoman was handcuffed on Friday as she questioned federal agents inside a hospital on the Northwest Side.

What we know:

Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th Ward) says she went to Humboldt Park Health after learning ICE agents brought a man who they were chasing to the hospital after he fell and broke his leg. It is unclear if the man is undocumented.

In a video posted to her official Facebook page, Fuentes is heard asking the agents if they had a warrant signed by a judge for the man they had detained. During their exchange of words, and after the agents repeatedly asked her to leave, one of them is seen grabbing her aggressively and placing her in handcuffs.

She was then walked outside and released.

What they're saying:

At an afternoon press conference, Fuentes said the man at the hospital is about 37 years of age and that he will need surgery for his broken leg. She added that he has signed documentation to have lawyers represent him. However, she claims the agents are not letting the lawyers speak with him.

"This is a common practice," Fuentes said. "ICE has been taking individuals into hospital rooms, into emergency rooms, because people are harmed while ICE is trying to detain people in the city of Chicago. You go to Cicero, there have been individuals that have been taken to the emergency room. This is not the first incident… What ICE is doing is exercising violence, physical violence on the people of Chicago."

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the chase, which resulted in the broken leg, remain unknown.

FOX 32 has reached out to ICE for a statement on the incident, and we are waiting to hear back.