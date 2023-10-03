Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 32 News
Ald. Raymond Lopez announces bid for Congress, challenging Chuy Garcia

He is going for the seat currently held by Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia.

In a statement, Garcia's campaign called the move nothing more than an "attention grabbing stunt."

"Alderman Ray Lopez's latest run for a new office is nothing more than an attention-grabbing stunt," said García campaign manager Manny Díaz. "His dependence on Ed Burke, a figure drowning in federal racketeering charges, raises serious concerns about his ethics. Lopez's long-standing relationship with Burke, which now includes renting office space in the same Burke compound raided by the FBI in 2019, has also extended to a disturbing pattern of allegedly attempting to extort small business owners in his ward."

Garcia was elected to the U.S. House back in 2018.