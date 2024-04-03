Alderman speaks out after tuberculosis cases confirmed in the city: 'I have warned Chicago for months'

Chicago health officials confirmed Wednesday that there are a "small number" of tuberculosis cases among migrants in the city.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) said the cases were reported in a few different shelters in the city and that about 10 to 20 percent of residents of Central and South America have latent TB infections, which means they are asymptomatic, and that the infection is not transmissible to others.

A spokesperson for CDPH said they are working to keep the cases contained and released the following statement to FOX 32:

"CDPH is aware of a small number of cases of TB among new arrivals in a few different shelters since the beginning of the response. It is important to note that an estimated 10-20% of residents of Central and South America have latent TB infection, which is asymptomatic and not transmissible to others, but does result in a positive TB test. For those who do have active cases of TB disease, CDPH assigns a nurse case manager to each individual and performs a contact tracing investigation. TB is curable with antibiotics and is not particularly infectious, typically requiring several hours or more of prolonged close contact between individuals to spread, but CDPH continues to take cases very seriously in order to keep it contained. To date, CDPH has not confirmed any reports of TB that resulted from exposure to new arrivals in Chicago."

The confirmed tuberculosis cases come as measles cases in Chicago surpass 50, with the majority of cases being reported in the Pilsen migrant shelter on Halsted Street.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez took to X this week, demanding that there be immunization standards for all asylum seekers.

"Performative politics & hurt feelings kept City Hall from avoiding the obvious looming disaster. Anyone who demanded action to protect our residents was called racist, xenophobic, and anti-immigrant by fringe politicians. And now here we are: measles, now tuberculosis both "confirmed" in Chicago. Shame on every mouthpiece that worked so hard to keep this secret," Ald. Lopez said in his post.

Tuberculosis (TB) is an airborne disease that can occur in any part of the body, but it most often causes infection in the lungs, health officials said.

TB is spread from person to person through the air and happens when a person with TB of the lungs sneezes, coughs, speaks or sings and a person close by breathes in the MTB bacteria.

If someone is not treated properly, TB can be a severe or deadly disease, officials said.