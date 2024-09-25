ALDI in Lincoln Park closing next month

An ALDI store in Lincoln Park is set to close next month.

A company spokesperson confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that the location at 1836 N. Clybourn Ave. will close its doors on October 13.

However, nearby stores on Clybourn Avenue, Milwaukee Avenue and Division Street will remain open, offering curbside pickup and grocery delivery for customers through Instacart and DoorDash.

The company released a statement, saying in part:

"ALDI will continue to provide residents great products at the lowest possible prices at our more than 30 stores across the city of Chicago, and we remain committed to making a positive impact on every community we serve.

We strive to create an environment where our employees can thrive. We are proud to say all impacted employees have been offered a transfer to a store of their choice and no jobs will be lost."