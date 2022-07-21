Alert issued after recent home break-ins on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Chicago police issued an alert for Northwest Side residents after a string of home burglaries this July.

In each incident, a burglar broke into the home through the rear door of the residence and proceeded to steal the victim's belongings before fleeing the scene, police said.

The burglaries took place at the following times and locations

At 2:30 p.m. on July 11 in the 5300 block of West Eddy Street in Portage Park

Between 1 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on July 14 in the 3200 block of North Major Avenue in Belmont Central

Between noon and 9:30 p.m. on July 19 in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue in Portage Park

Between noon and 6:30 p.m. on July 19 in the 3500 block of North Linder Avenue in Portage Park

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.