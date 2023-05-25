Alexandra Anaya: FBI increases reward in case of murdered 13-year-old Hammond girl

The FBI has announced an increased reward in the case of a murdered 13-year-old Hammond girl whose torso was found floating in the Little Calumet River.

On Aug. 13, 2005, Alexandra "Alex" Anaya was reported missing after she was last seen by her mother around 4:30 a.m. that day.

Three days later, the FBI says boaters on the Little Calumet River found Alex's torso floating in the water.

At the time of her disappearance, Alex was wearing a gold chain with a round, religious medallion.

Alex Anaya | FBI

"We believe this was not a random act of violence and that Alex knew her assailant," Michael J. Anderson, special agent in charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI, said in 2016.

The previous reward was $10,000 — which has now been increased to $20,000 for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of Alex's killer.

"Even if you think your information is unimportant, or you think that someone else may have already reported what you know, you should still contact us now," Anderson said.

Chicago police are assisting the FBI in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip HERE.