Algonquin man accused of laundering more than $500K

article

An Algonquin man is accused of laundering more than $500,000 of drug money in the northwest suburb.

Christopher Galie, 35, was charged with 12 counts of money laundering and violating bail bond, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Authorities started investigating Galie in 2019 following a previous drug arrest, the sheriff’s office said. During the investigation, they found he allegedly laundered the money from criminal drug activity and bought real estate, cryptocurrency and gold and silver bars.

Galie is being held on $400,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 815-334-4750.