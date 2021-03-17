All CPS teachers now eligible for coronavirus vaccine

Chicago Public School teachers and vendors are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, CPS announced Wednesday.

Those employees — who number about 52,000 — can now apply at CPS sites for the vaccine. Before, teachers had to seek out appointments through healthcare providers, pharmacies and government-run sites.

"In order for vaccines to truly be the light at the end of the long and dark tunnel we’ve been in for the past year, we must make every effort to get them to those who need it most—especially our essential workers," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a release.

At least 30% of current CPS employees have received at least one vaccine shot as of March 15, according to CPS.