All-female boxing showcase challenges gender stereotypes in Wicker Park

The gloves were on in Wicker Park Thursday night for an event dealing a knock-out blow to gender stereotypes.

The Chicago Park District hosted its first all-female boxing showcase since the pandemic ended.

"It's a contact sport, and I love contact sports,' said Cindy Iniguez, who's been boxing for the last year and a half. "Not sure how it all happened, but women are starting to join the sport of boxing and are being better received, I think, than ever."

Aaliyah Johnson of Bronzeville is 16 years old and has been boxing since she was just six.

"It can apply discipline in every aspect. And physically, it can keep you in shape, keep you moving."

Reo Wang started when she needed a physical activity while she pursued her Ph.D.

"I think I just kind of got obsessed with it, and then I stuck with it," she said.

All of them sparred Chicago Park District's weekly boxing showcase, this one taking place at a boxing ring set up in Wicker Park.

"It's a show all about them and trying to promote more women boxers to come out and kinda showcase their talents," said Thomas Hayes, who heads up the Park District's boxing programs. "It gives tons of hard work, discipline, determination, and they learn the safety and guidelines, and one of the most important things is sportsmanship."

These boxing showcases happen every Thursday night around the city. Twenty-two gyms around Chicago offer classes, which are free for those under 17.

Just go to the Chicago Park District website to find a class.