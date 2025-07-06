All lane blocked on I-65 due to semi-truck rollover crash: Indiana State Police
INDIANA - All lanes are blocked on northbound I-65 due to a semi-truck rollover crash, according to Indiana State Police.
What we know:
A semi-truck got into a rollover crash involving several cars on northbound I-65 on Sunday afternoon. All lanes are blocked.
The crash is three miles south of the Lowell exit. This is also affecting southbound traffic.
Indiana State Police recommend taking alternate routes, such as US 231 or US 41. Northbound traffic will be diverted at SR 10.
Indiana police expect the cleanup will last well into tonight.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what caused the crash, if anyone was injured or how many cars were involved in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Indiana State Police.