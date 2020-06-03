All lanes I-355 lanes reopen after tanker crash, fire near Glen Ellyn

article

All lanes are open on Interstate 355 near west suburban Glen Ellyn after a tanker truck rolled over and became engulfed in flames Wednesday morning.

A tanker truck carrying propane crashed just before 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-355 just north of Butterfield Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The truck overturned and caught fire, state police said. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Southbound lanes reopened shortly after 2 p.m., and northbound lanes opened about 4:25 p.m., according to state police. The fire is out, but cleanup efforts are ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.