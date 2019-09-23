All lanes reopened after I-55 rollover crash near Weber Road

All lanes of I-55 reopened Monday after a rollover crash in southwest suburban Romeoville.

The single-car rollover happened about 8:15 a.m. on northbound I-55 near Weber Road, according to Illinois State police. One person was taken to a hospital, but the person’s age, gender and condition were not immediately known.

All lanes were closed in both directions after the crash, but southbound lanes were reopened by 9:03 a.m., state police said. Northbound lanes reopened by 9:13 a.m., but the right shoulder remains blocked by a tow truck.