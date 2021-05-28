All stingrays residing in ZooTampa touch tank mysteriously found dead; zoo officials investigating

For two decades, ZooTampa guests had an up-close view of stingrays and could even touch them, but on Thursday morning, all of the rays living in the touch tank were mysteriously found dead.

In a statement to FOX 13, zoo officials said a dozen resided in a 16,000-gallon saltwater tank, called Stingray Bay, where guests were allowed to touch them.

The deaths were discovered Thursday morning. There were seven cownose stingrays, four southern stingrays, and one Atlantic stingray.

Stingray Bay was home to only the rays, and all resided in the same tank with no other species. It’s unclear whether ZooTampa has additional stingrays living offsite.

An animal care team and veterinarians plan to examine all mechanical equipment involved with the tank, as well as testing the water temperature, quality, oxygen, and pH levels "all of which indicate optimal water quality and conditions," according to a ZooTampa statement.

A toxicology report will also be conducted.

ZooTampa said it could take several weeks to receive those results. Stingray Bay will remain closed for at least eight weeks during the investigation.

According to the zoo’s website, Stingray Bay first opened in September 2001.

